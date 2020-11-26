Editor: In regard to the “mini houses” article, I think it is a wonderful idea, but I worry that some investment buyers will be buying them as income property/part time/long term rentals, or turn around to sell again at a higher price a short time later. And the people they were intended for will not have a chance. The ones on the north side of town sold before they were even finished. Who bought them, I do not know but I hope it wasn’t investors.
Are there going to be rules set up for these new projects to keep these from being rentals or income properties? You know that so many houses and condos have been turned into short term vacation rentals creating problems that have caused the city to enact regulations...that don’t always help.
Also, there are probably seniors in town that would like to sell their larger homes and move into an “affordable” seniors only neighborhood and not have rentals next door to them. This is just food for thought that I hope the builder from California has considered!
R. Long
Lake Havasu City
