Editor: To the 73 year old man marching in Saturday’s protest with his wife: First I want to say that you were foolish to put yourself and your wife’s life in possible danger by marching in a BLM protest. Tell me, how fast can you run in a 50-yard dash, how nimble are you in avoiding violence. Did you not see the violence and destruction caused by rioters in other cities/states?
Now, do you understand why citizens in this town were standing on the sidelines with their weapons? They didn’t want that violence in our town and were standing by to help protect the businesses and lives of the innocents in our community. You may have the right to protest, but we also have the right to bear arms in this state. Luckily we didn’t have a problem. This protest could have been a horrible mess. Thank goodness everything turned out OK. However it did cost the taxpayers approximately $45,000. Aren’t we lucky!
The BLM thinks that Havasu citizens are feeble minded old fogeys and don’t know what’s going on in this nation. Most of us have been through similar situations before, dating back long before these protesters were born. Amongst our wonderful smart seniors are Veterans, retired police, firemen, business owners etc., who chose to retire in this nice community. I think that a lot of our citizens felt that this protest didn’t belong in our community. We all worked hard throughout our lives so we could retire in a nice, reasonably priced community without the civil unrest the large cities have throughout our country.
R. Long
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.