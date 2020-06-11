Editor: In regard to the 81 year old leter writer’s question regarding Mr. Floyd’s activity leading up to his arrest, Mr. Floyd allegedly attempted to pass a counterfeit bill in a store. The store owner called police. You probably will not hear any of this or other information about Mr. Floyd on liberal television networks. But should you want to hear more information try watching stations like Newsmax, OAN or Fox News. These stations will give you the other side of news, and tell you things that are never reported on stations like CNN, MSNBC, ABC and CBS. Bless you for trying to stay informed!
R. Long
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Mr. Long is right.
