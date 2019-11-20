Editor: I predict that the people of this state will get fed up with all the conservative transplanted Californians here and not do their bidding. Instead of all the cross-border sniping from these transplants, maybe they should look within and cease the attempts to persuade Arizonans they need to do as they say, or else. Conservatives ruined California and then turned it liberal (as they say) so they voted you out unanimously. In plain terms they were fed up with your policies. Republicans held the majority of control in California in the years since Ronald Reagan was governor where Republicans controlled the governorship 32 years and the Democrats only 20 and you still complain and complain after sucking your money out of the state that served you well in your working years. Some loyalty.
I predict that they will impeach this president because to allow any president to go unchecked allows them to put our system up to the highest bidder. If a Democrat is elected president does that mean they can bribe and recruit any foreign government to investigate political opponents using the purse of the United States as a bargaining chip to sway elections? I can hear the uproar now if that happens as you scream, gnash your teeth and wail. If you approve of that then you are approving the fact an election can be bought and any president is allowed to do this. Where does usurpation of our Constitution stop — when any country can submit false and misleading investigations or whatever they dream up to curry favor?
It doesn’t take a nuclear scientist to see that this president will stop at nothing to get re-elected. When numerous people are confirming that he traded money for favors, the act of some to deflect and use ridiculous innuendos and conspiracy nut approved theories as defense is almost obscene. Hopefully the electorate can see through this charade, but they may be blinded by lies. Look at the facts. Do this for your country and our future, not for your political party.
R.Miller
Lake Havasu City
I declare JVW the winner of this debate.[thumbup]
[beam] Thanks Simon. Theres another debate we need to address. We are watching another Democratic Hoax. We are witnessing a historical Impeachment with no actual witness to the so-called crime, all hearsay. A very sad President is being set right now, its a destructive path they are leading us down. If you have watched or listened to this Salem witch trial, turn on the main stream media channel. Not what you saw or herd. They are like rovR believe me because I said it. Just like Russia hoax. Really! No Really...
No one testified they herd him say anything wrong personally But we all new he did. Shiff told us today in closing, "You Have to believe it or you're not following the Dialog".
WTH
50+ Billion Dollars a year of tax payer money we spread around to the world. Democrats don't care as long as the get a piece.
Notice They always accuse what there guilty of and doing. The Party of Jim Crow
Looks Like the are gonna make a rest in the FBI Fisa corruption scandal.
A very sad Precedent. I don't want to confuse Lil, rovR or Delusional Dawn
The Worst Man Made Disaster. Leftism
These are the Facts about growth percentages over the following Terms. Supporting facts of the worst President in history
Johnson (1964-68), 5.3%
Kennedy (1961-63), 4.3%
Clinton (1993-2000), 3.9%
Reagan (1981-88), 3.5%
Carter (1977-80), 3.3%
Eisenhower (1953-60), 3.0%
Nixon (1969-74), 2.8%
Ford (1975-76), 2.6%
George H. W. Bush (1989
George W. Bush (2001-08), 2.1%
Truman (1946-52), 1.7%
Obama (2009-15), 1.5
Thank you for presenting the "facts" JVW.
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
This is YOUR president –
1) The “billionaire” who hides his tax returns (after promising to release them).
2) The “genius” who hides his college grades.
3) The “businessman” who bankrupted a casino.
4) The “playboy” who pays for sex.
5. The “Christian” who does not go it church.
6. The “philanthropist” who defrauds charities.
7. The “patriot” who dodged the draft.
8. The “innocent man” who refuses to testify.
Good job, guys!
This Is what will get President Trump re-elected
The Stock Market at a altimeter high. Stop Whining and go look at your retirement fund.
Almost 4 million jobs created since election.
More Americans are now employed than ever recorded before in our history.
We have created more than 400,000 manufacturing jobs since my election.
Manufacturing jobs growing at the fastest rate in more than THREE DECADES.
Economic growth last quarter hit 4.2 percent.
New unemployment claims recently hit a 49-year low.
Median household income has hit highest level ever recorded.
African-American unemployment has recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
Hispanic-American unemployment is at the lowest rate ever recorded.
Asian-American unemployment recently achieved the lowest rate ever recorded.
Women’s unemployment recently reached the lowest rate in 65 years.
Youth unemployment has recently hit the lowest rate in nearly half a century.
Lowest unemployment rate ever recorded for Americans without a high school diploma.
Under my Administration, veterans’ unemployment recently reached its lowest rate in nearly 20 years.
Almost 3.9 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps since the election.
The Pledge to America’s Workers has resulted in employers committing to train more than 4 million Americans. We are committed to VOCATIONAL education.
95 percent of U.S. manufacturers are optimistic about the future—the highest ever.
Retail sales surged last month, up another 6 percent over last year.
Signed the biggest package of tax cuts and reforms in history. After tax cuts, over $300 billion poured back in to the U.S. in the first quarter alone.
As a result of our tax bill, small businesses will have the lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years.
Helped win U.S. bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
Helped win U.S.-Mexico-Canada’s united bid for 2026 World Cup.
Opened ANWR and approved Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.
Record number of regulations eliminated.
Enacted regulatory relief for community banks and credit unions.
Obamacare individual mandate penalty GONE.
My Administration is providing more affordable healthcare options for Americans through association health plans and short-term duration plans.
Last month, the FDA approved more affordable generic drugs than ever before in history. And thanks to our efforts, many drug companies are freezing or reversing planned price increases.
We reformed the Medicare program to stop hospitals from overcharging low-income seniors on their drugs—saving seniors hundreds of millions of dollars this year alone.
Signed Right-To-Try legislation.
Secured $6 billion in NEW funding to fight the opioid epidemic.
We have reduced high-dose opioid prescriptions by 16 percent during my first year in office.
Signed VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act, expanded VA telehealth services, walk-in-clinics, and same-day urgent primary and mental health care.
Increased our coal exports by 60 percent; U.S. oil production recently reached all-time high.
United States is a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957.
Withdrew the United States from the job-killing Paris Climate Accord.
Cancelled the illegal, anti-coal, so-called Clean Power Plan.
Secured record $700 billion in military funding; $716 billion next year.
NATO allies are spending $69 billion more on defense since 2016.
Process has begun to make the Space Force the 6th branch of the Armed Forces.
Confirmed more circuit court judges than any other new administration.
Confirmed Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh.
Withdrew from the horrible, one-sided Iran Deal.
Moved U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
Protecting Americans from terrorists with the Travel Ban, upheld by Supreme Court.
Issued Executive Order to keep open Guantanamo Bay.
Concluded a historic U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal to replace NAFTA. And negotiations with Canada are underway as we speak.
Reached a breakthrough agreement with the E.U. to increase U.S. exports.
Imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum to protect our national security.
THINGS THAT HAVE GONE UP UNDER TRUMP:
Budget deficit - Civilian casualties - Conflicts of interest - Executive orders -
False/misleading claims - Family separations - Farmer bankruptcies - Golf outings
GHG emissions - Hate crimes - Healthcare costs – homelessness - Household debt
Individual tax burden - Mass shootings - Migrant child deaths - National debt
Percent of people living paycheck-to-paycheck - Recession fears - Retaliatory tariffs
Taliban control - Tax expenditures - Trade deficit - Travel costs - Turnover rate
Uninsured rate - US corruption - US disapproval - Vacant/acting positions - "Wealthfare"
The Worst Man Made Disaster. Leftism
FACTS -
1. GDP Growth Was Higher on Average under Obama in 2014 and 2015 Than Compared to Trump in 2017 and 2018
2. Monthly Job Growth Was Higher under Obama Than in Trump’s First Two Years
3. The Unemployment Rate Was Falling Faster under Obama in 2014 and 2015 than in Trump’s First Two Years
4. Growth in the Employment-to-Population Rate Has Slowed under Trump
5. Wage Growth Grew Sharply in 2016 and 2017—Until 2018, When It Slowed
6. The Racial Pay Gap Declined in Obama’s Final Years—It Has Widened Under Trump
7. Adult and Child Poverty Rates Have Fallen—But Much Faster under Obama
8. The Federal Deficit Is Growing Rapidly under Trump
9. Growth in Worker Productivity Rose Slowly under Both Trump and Obama—But Remains Weak under Trump
10. Despite Trump’s Massive Corporate Tax Cuts, Business Investment Isn’t Growing “Like Never Before”
11. It’s True Stocks Are at Their Highest Levels—But Stock Prices Grew Faster after the Reelections of Both Clinton and Obama
None of Howdy's claims can be substantiated much like the Democrat's impeachment case against President Trump.
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
Amen to that JVW.
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
Apologies for the lengthy post - OCTOBER 2019 STATS
The economy added 6 million jobs, and the unemployment rate dropped to the lowest level in nearly 50 years. - Job growth has slowed under Trump, but unemployment dropped to the lowest level in nearly half a century. Total non-farm employment grew by 6,027,000 since the president took office, according to the most recent figures available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That continued an unbroken chain of monthly gains in total employment that started in October 2010. The average monthly gain under Trump is 188,000 — compared with an average monthly gain of 217,000 during Obama’s second term. Trump is far behind the pace needed to fulfill his campaign boast that he will be “the greatest jobs president that God ever created
Economic growth fell far short of the annual 4% to 6% Trump promised. The most recent rate is 2.0%. - The economy grew under Trump — but not at the rate he promised. Gross domestic product was growing at an annual rate of 2.0% during the second quarter of this year, after going up 2.9% in 2018 and a revised 2.4% during his first year in office. The federal debt went up more than $2.4 trillion. The annual deficit hit nearly $1 trillion in fiscal year 2019. The trade deficit — which Trump promised to reduce — went up 30%. The number of Americans lacking health insurance rose nearly 2 million.
Illegal border crossings nearly doubled, as of the most recent 12 months. Illegal border crossings have surged under Trump, to the highest levels in well over a decade. In May 2019, 132,859 people were apprehended trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border without permission, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. That was the highest total since March 2006, when the monthly total hit nearly 161,000.
The trade deficit that Trump promised to reduce has grown much larger instead. The most recent government figures show that the total U.S. trade deficit in goods and services during the most recent 12 months on record (ending in August) was $656 billion. That’s an increase of $153 billion, or 30.4%, compared with 2016.
The number of people lacking health insurance has risen by nearly 2 million under Trump. The U.S. Census Bureau reported on 10 September the number of Americans who lacked health insurance for 2018 was 27.5 million — up from 25.6 million in 2017. It was the first time in a decade that this number increased. The percentage of Americans without coverage rose to 8.5%, from 7.9% the year before. Trump has failed to “repeal and replace” the Affordable Care Act as he promised, but did slash advertising and outreach aimed at enrolling people in ACA plans.
The federal debt went up more than $2 trillion under Trump, as trillion-dollar annual federal deficits returned. And there is no end in sight. The federal debt held by the public stood at $16.8 trillion at the last count on Oct. 9 — an increase of more than $2.4 trillion since he took office. That’s a 16.7% increase under Trump. And that figure will go up even more quickly in coming years unless Trump and Congress impose massive spending cuts, or reverse course and increase taxes. Trump’s cuts in corporate and individual income tax rates — as well as the bipartisan spending deal he signed Feb. 9, 2018 — are causing the red ink to gush even faster than it did before.
[spam] from the [ninja]
Newsweek October 2, 2019
Trump has repeatedly claimed his border wall is 'going up rapidly' or simply needs to be finished.
Customs and Border Protection officials have admitted despite Donald Trump's claims, not a single new mile of border wall has been built in Trump's nearly three years in office.
Trump has repeatedly suggested he has kept his signature campaign promise — a massive wall along the entire U.S.-Mexico border funded entirely by Mexico. As recently as Wednesday, he claimed that "massive" sections were "going up rapidly."
That claim is totally debunked by a document provided to Newsweek this week by CBP and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
In a border wall status update, the two agencies noted that, as of September 30, 2019, "approximately 69 miles of new border wall system have been constructed in place of dilapidated and outdated designs."
They noted that they expect to have completed only part of the first 509-mile section by the end of 2020, undermining Trump's promise that the wall will be completed within his first-term.
Trump made his border wall pledge for the first time at his June 2015 campaign kickoff. "I would build a great wall, and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me," he said. "And I’ll build them very inexpensively, I will build a great, great wall on our southern border. And I will have Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words."
The U.S.-Mexico border is more than 1,900 miles long. After initially promising to build a wall along that entire length, Trump later suggested it could be just about half that.
Trump also notably told Fox News in April 2016 that the wall would "be complete within two years from the time we start."
Days later he told supporters, "If there's ever a second term, you'll say, man, he got that wall built fast, we're going to put him up."
In August 2016, Trump repeated the promise, adding, "On day one we will begin working on an impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful southern border wall."
When Mexico made it clear that it had no intention of spending billions on Trump's wall, Trump tried to get Congress to send the bill to the American people. And when even the GOP-controlled legislature balked, Trump began to simply pretend that the wall was already being built.
Meanwhile, the administration was instead busy replacing and renovating a few dozen miles worth of existing border fencing. Trump didn't let this stop him from claiming that the new wall was "ahead of schedule."
In February, he pretended a five month old video of fence repairs was proof that "THE WALL IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION RIGHT NOW." His campaign even began displaying disingenuous "Finish the Wall" signs at rallies.
A few months ago, Trump declared a national "emergency" and announced that he would simply raid existing Defense Department funds to pay for parts of his wall — flouting the wishes of bipartisan majorities in Congress and ignoring his initial promise that Mexico would pay for it.
It even smell like SPAM.
Hats off to Howdy for creative writing at its finest (fiction style).
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
Intentional typo in my message used to check reader awareness.
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
All of my friends and family are voting for Donald Trump in 2020. The majority of Americans will do the same. R. Miller would be "wise" to vote for "The Donald" if he/she knows anything about finances which I doubt that they do.. My 401K grew in leaps and bounds since Trump too office. One can only imagine where the stock market would go if a liberal socialist Democrat took the reins. Trump 2020.
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
I really hate that this administration obviously sees its success as being tied to the aversion of facts by trumpublicans, as well as the inability or lack of initiative to understand how their government works. Spanky has repeatedly abused his position for his personal gain. He tried to induce a foreign power into accusing a US citizen of fabricated crimes - by interfering with foreign policy, US national security and with billions of taxpayers' money. Simon, are you saying this didn't happen? Or, are you saying it doesn't matter? If you, your family and friends don't feel old spanky bone spurs, or any president, should be subject to oversight and held accountable for their actions - then you have taken a position that you don't want a president, you want a dictator. I don't like that idea.
Oh Dawn Shhhhh. Get Current.
Oh my, everyone is right J, you truly are dumber than a box of Palin's.
Oh j-dub, covfefe......the thought that your Cheetos Jesus is trying to root out corruption anywhere is akin to O.J. trying to find the real killer.
I believe in getting things done. That's why disgruntled Americans voted Donald Trump into office. The man doesn't really need "personal gain" as you call it. He was wealthy before taking office. Barack Hussein Obama is a different story. If you want to talk about a guy that used his political office for personal gain, it's him and William Jefferson Clinton.
[spam] BOT – Boring, obnoxious, and thick-headed
