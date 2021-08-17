Editor: Onions to NJ Rose’s letter to the editor on Aug. 17. She claims “the numbers don’t lie,” the number of (illegal) immigrants is at a multi year low, and the number of people turned back at the border is at an all time. These are probably the “facts” she hears on CNN, MSNBC, etc, and she swallows them hook, line and sinker. The truth is the numbers are the opposite of what they/she claim. Let me suggest she read Joe Guzzardi’s guest column on the same day for the facts on illegal immigration. P.S. “Liberalism is a Progressive disease.”
R Miller
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
r - [thumbdown] Guzzardi represents a right-wing hate group.[thumbdown]
