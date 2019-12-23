Editor: Basic High School Civics lesson. The House of Representatives voted to offer up articles of impeachment.
This is no different than a grand jury indicting someone on charges. The articles are now sent to the Senate for trial.
Impeachment only occurs if the trial verdict is guilty.
Then the penalty is removal from office.
To say that the President has been impeached is factually incorrect and part of the media disinformation campaign designed to mislead and slander. Educate yourself people!
R. Morgan Braden
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.