Editor: I find it hard to believe that the city wants to spend $2,875,000 to upgrade the downtown park! I understand that part of the money is coming from grants and awards for the downtown area, but still the city will need to spend $900,000 out of the city funds. I personally believe this will be a waste of money, not only from the grants and previous awards, but what they plan to do will hurt the availability of the park for activities that are currently using the park. First, it will take out almost 60% of the grass, making it too small for most concerts, gift shows and other venues that would like to draw larger groups to the downtown area. What is most needed is a bridge from the city parking lot just over the arroyo so that people who like to attend venues at the park can get to it!
Yes, we could use a stage, some bathrooms and some lights, but that can be done on the north part of the park for a lot less money and still keeping the park usable for events! I will do my part to let the city counselors know my thoughts and if people agree it is time to let them know.
(0) comments
