Editor: I would like to thank Publisher Rich Macke for his Opinion in Sunday’s paper titled “An 11 ½ % wage Increase?” I also question the amount of these increases based on the cities that they used for the comparisons. We are not a suburb of a large metro area like Avondale and Casa Grande.
As I am not on city council yet I was not privy to what was said in the closed session where the council considered these pay increases and am not questioning if the raises were warranted, but when you take into consideration all of the problems that we have in this city like our roads and wasteful spending on some projects, I do believe that we need to be careful on our spending.
