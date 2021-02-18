Editor: I read the stories in the newspaper about plans to increase taxes and utility rates here in Lake Havasu City. I encourage the Council not to change the taxes that we have to pay. You have a lot of city residents that live here and are older and live on a fixed budget. Any time you raise our property taxes, utility rates or other taxes it cuts into their budget that they have each month.
When you raise the sales tax that we must pay it increases the cost of the food budgets. While I am not retired, I will be in a few short years and I will have to live with a quite lower income than I am making now. If you raise the taxes or any rates that I will be paying it might make a difference on how I can survive. I would hate to have to sell my house and move to a location that is better suited to retired people. Right now, while Arizona is fair for retired people, there are better places when on a fixed budget.
I hate to rain on your parade, but you must consider all other options for increased income like bringing in more business to increase the sales taxes that are paid by our visitors, more business more tax income.
Be more business friendly and recruit business that are leaving California on a daily basis, or you will turn Lake Havasu City into a city that the business will be leaving just like California.
R. Morgan Braden
Lake Havasu City
