Editor: I am sorry to see the current Lake Havasu City Council voting to silence the only two council members who are trying to look out for the tax paying citizens of our city!

They are doing this by now requiring three members votes to place anything on the council agenda. In the past they only required two which allowed both Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin to bring things up at the regular meetings for discussion.

