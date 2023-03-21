Editor: I am sorry to see the current Lake Havasu City Council voting to silence the only two council members who are trying to look out for the tax paying citizens of our city!
They are doing this by now requiring three members votes to place anything on the council agenda. In the past they only required two which allowed both Nancy Campbell and Michele Lin to bring things up at the regular meetings for discussion.
They even tried to make it a requirement to submit a letter to the mayor and city manager and they would have the power to squish anything that they did not like. That did not fly so they changed it to three members still silencing both Nancy and Michele. I am sorry, but all the other city council members in my opinion do not have the true interest of our taxpaying citizens in mind just their own agendas.
We need to elect people who have the backs of our citizens, to support the two council members we have now that believe in supporting the people who elected them!
(0) comments
