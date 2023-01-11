Editor: It sometimes amazes me how the vocal left-wing liberals like the letter written by Bob Lynne titled “I pity Trump” can get things all wrong. Those of us who supported President Trump did not support the man, but his ideas to make our country great and prosperous which he did do. Under his leadership we had the best economy, great opportunities for all Americans, low gas and food prices with all Americans enjoying our lives that we had here in the USA. He blames President Trump for covid-19 killing many citizens when it was actually left-wing liar Dr. Fauci and the CDC for pushing their agenda. He is following the talking points of the far-left wing saying President Trump supported white supremacist, politicizing race, religion etc. (most of which Mr. Obama did!) Next, he claimed that Mr. Biden has supported legislation that improved Social Security and Medicaid, gave out $1,200 checks, and strengthen our economy which is totally ridiculous, just look at the high gas prices, high food prices and the fact that most people have had trouble making ends meet because of Mr. Biden. There is no way we as a nation are better off than we were before Mr. Biden started his reign of terror. If it requires some mean tweets to get our country back to prosperity than I will gladly support President Trump or who ever gets the Republican nomination as long that person has the best interest of the American people in mind not trying to turn our country into a communist country which I believe is the final goal of the vocal far left.
R. Morgan Braden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.