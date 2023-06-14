Editor: I keep hearing the Lake Havasu City Council say that they are not and have not raised property tax rates here in Lake Havasu City. Now I see that they are. Just last Tuesday night when they decided to spend a lot of wasted money on Go Lake Havasu and the PED they said that we are in great shape. Then why are they going to raise primary property tax 4.5%? The way I figure it my property tax will go up about $15.00 which does not sound like a lot but when you add that $15.00 to the high rate we are paying for gas, food and other living requirements it adds up. While I myself can afford the increase I know of a lot of retired citizens who have been retired for many years on super low Social Security income cannot. When I was running for the council going door to door, I talked to a lot of people who are having to cut back on food and goibg to the store just so that they can afford their medicines. I hope many people attend the June 27th public hearing at the police station at 5:30pm so that they can see how this will be affecting a lot of tax paying citizens.
R. Morgan Braden
