Editor: I would like to thank Michele Lin for voting no on everything that has to do with the Lake Havasu City courthouse and other total waste of money items that the current City Council is spending our hard-earned tax money on.

They have spent millions of dollars to purchased and build this courthouse, over what we were told in the beginning it was going to cost.

