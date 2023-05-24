Editor: I would like to thank Michele Lin for voting no on everything that has to do with the Lake Havasu City courthouse and other total waste of money items that the current City Council is spending our hard-earned tax money on.
They have spent millions of dollars to purchased and build this courthouse, over what we were told in the beginning it was going to cost.
I do not disagree at some time a city courthouse was going to be needed, but there were way too many better and cheaper options available. In my opinion, several of the current city council members do not care what is best for the city, they just want to spend our tax dollars on wasteful pet projects like the courthouse and the downtown park on McCulloch that will destroy the usefulness of the park for current users.
We are talking millions of wasted dollars that could have gone to repairing our aging infrastructure and help support our police and fire departments. I hope everyone will take a hard look at the people currently on city council, look at their record of spending and replace them with citizens that want to help, protect, and take care of the true problems that Lake Havasu City is experiencing in our city today.
Do not bother sending them an email as I do not think that they care what we think.
I have sent several emails to all the city council members and the Mayor and only one councilmember (Lin) and the mayor responded to at least letting me know that they were listening, again in my opinion all but two do not care what we think!
