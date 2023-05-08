Editor: Houston, we have a problem” the line from the Apollo 13 movie can be said about our current city government. I am beginning to think that they believe that all the tax paying citizens of Lake Havasu City are rich and can afford high rates for our water and sewer services. This is not true!

They are holding talks to determine our water and sewer rates for several years to come and are most certainly will be increasing the rates for everyone. I understand that the rates were set up to be the actual cost of running the departments, but I believe that they should reconsider this approach.

