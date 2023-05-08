Editor: Houston, we have a problem” the line from the Apollo 13 movie can be said about our current city government. I am beginning to think that they believe that all the tax paying citizens of Lake Havasu City are rich and can afford high rates for our water and sewer services. This is not true!
They are holding talks to determine our water and sewer rates for several years to come and are most certainly will be increasing the rates for everyone. I understand that the rates were set up to be the actual cost of running the departments, but I believe that they should reconsider this approach.
Point of example is the downtown Springberg park where they plan on paying almost 3 million to redo the park to make it look different.
I understand the 2 million will be grants and funds from two different income venues, but the last $900,000 will be coming out of our general funds.
Not only are they making the park unfriendly for current venues that utilize the park, but they are not fixing the bigger problem of access from the city parking lot just west of the park. I suggest that they take this money that is wasted on the park and other things like the park and move the city funds into the water and sewer departments so that they do not have to increase fees to the city residents who are retired and living on a fixed budget (I am now one of them).
When I ran for City Council going door-to-door I talked to a large number of residents who are in this boat with me, and believe me there are quite a few.
I suggest that everyone let the Mayor and current city councilors know your thoughts so that they might understand what they are doing to our citizens before they run everyone out of town.
