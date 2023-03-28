Editor: I would like to give a conservative opinion to Liberal Jane Garrett letter, headlined “Save Our Children.” I recognize that both sides of the aisle are welcome to each other’s opinions on issues we face today in our world, but she has a few facts wrong. First, I know the true silent majority here in Lake Havasu are the conservative Republicans and we do not have a problem when a local company wants to hold a drag show for some people to attend, what we do not want is it to be open to young kids! We do not want to ban books or drag shows, just keep the young minds who are easily influenced by attending. We do not allow kids under 18 to drink in bars, go into adult book stores for a reason. The same common sense should apply to drag shows!
On books you are partially correct that kids these days do everything on the computer or smart phone, but we still have books in all our schools that are used for teaching! The libraries in town when I am there have a kids’ section and I see all ages enjoying the books. On gun control Jane obviously believes that a gun will get up on its own and shoot a kid! No, guns do not kill kids, people kill others with guns, knives, hammers, and many other objects. Taking guns away from law abiding citizens will not cure the problem. I had guns in my house all my life and I taught my kids how to respect and use guns. They all have kids now and have taught their kids the same without any problems. If we take all the guns away from law abiding citizens, then all the people who have guns will be criminals and that would be a disaster for our society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.