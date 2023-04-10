Editor: In recent weeks I’ve read so many letters to the Editor showcasing so many writer’s Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) and hypocrisy. The letters to the editor are full of this nonsense as if these Liberals themselves are trying to stir the ire of Conservatives. Not all Conservatives are Trump Advocates. A few weeks ago one writer went as far as saying the conservatives are stirring things up. Not so sir. You are.
You hate Trump so much, you completely overlook what this current Biden Circus has done to our Economy and the U.S. Status in the World.
