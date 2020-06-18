Editor: Letter-writer R. Long needs to occasionally watch the other networks ABC, CBS, NBC before he says they never mention things like the reason G Floyd was accosted. I occasionally look at Faux News and OAN to see what they are feeding the sheep. I knew the day things happened, without looking at one sided news, why the police were called. Does R. Long know that the same store has called several times on the same issue and no one died. If you know you just passed a counterfeit bill would you hang around out front. R Long, you had better start inspecting your paper money, that is really worthless, and buy gold.
R Thompson
Lake Havasu City
