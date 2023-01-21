download.jpg

Abortion bans impose on everyone the narrow religious doctrine of a few. These bans violate the separation of church and state. Reproductive freedom and religious freedom are intertwined. When your most intimate, personal decisions are held hostage to intolerant religious beliefs you are not free.

The American legal system has adopted a taboo against mentioning religion in legal cases involving abortion. Lawyers and judges go out of their way to avoid discussing religion and religious motivations for abortion restrictions, and treat abortion bans as if they are religiously neutral. Only rarely is someone willing to shatter this polite fiction—to cry out that the emperor has no clothes. If they did, it would quickly become obvious that these bans give the force of law to one narrow religious doctrine.

