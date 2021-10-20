Editor: It probably cost over three quarters of a million dollars to imprison serial rapist (50) and killer (10) Bobby Joe Long for 34 years.
Estimates are that it costs 10 times that amount for the lawyer-intensive/expensive execution process.
Bobby probably cost Florida close to $8 million to execute.
If only he’d claimed religious discrimination like John Ramirez and now others in Texas have, he might have prolonged his stay.
Will “separation of church and state” have no meaning whatsoever to our Supreme Court?
If not, at what cost to taxpayers? Bobby Joe isn’t such an exaggerated exception. The average time on death row was 22 years in 2019.
States are now abandoning capital punishment simply due to costs. For victims’ families who seek that form of closure and justice, too bad!
Seems to me legislatively streamlining the appeals process makes more sense, but religious-freedom claims may prevent honest pragmatism … and justice.
Where was Ramirez’s religion when he was stabbing his victim 29 times for a buck and a quarter?
In irrefutable cases with scientific evidence the appeals process needs to be expeditious to spare relatives anguish and spare taxpayers funds better spent on infrastructure, education and any of a plethora of needs.
That written, I favor making executions as painless as possible.
My issue isn’t about vengeance but rather about wise use of resources.
Rand W. Lane
Prescott
