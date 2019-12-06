Editor: With all the businesses closing, maybe the city should consider putting a use tax on all rented storage units. They take up valuable commercial space and do not generate tax dollars,per say. Sure the property owner pays yearly property tax but no sales tax dollars are generated. Since many of the units are rented or owned by out-of-towners, they surely could afford a monthly tax to help support the town they come to play at and use all the city services.
Randall Becker
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.