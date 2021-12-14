Editor: Shame on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors for sending local dollars halfway across the United States to a company in Nebraska to perform a service any one of several local companies could do, that being Allo broadband services.
Why not keep those dollars local? Does a company from Nebraska really care about our community? I feel our supervisors have done a real disservice to our community and its citizenry!
Randy Brannon
Kingman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.