One of the common questions I get asked by Republicans I meet on the campaign trail in my run for Congress is, “why are you running in a primary against Rep. Paul Gosar?” Here is what compels me…
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was foolish for going to speak at AFPAC and then claiming ignorance as to who her audience was (known White Nationalist and antisemitic affiliation of founder Nick Fuentes).
Rep. Paul Gosar is without excuse seeing how he spoke at the same conference not only this year, but last year as well.
One must wonder… Has Mr. Gosar lost his way? Is there no shame? Is there no sense of who he works for and who he represents? And where is the sensitivity to the Jewish community and others who perished at the hands of Nazi’s and who still today are targeted by wicked people and their wicked ideologies?
Most members of Congress conduct themselves with a measured, statesmanlike posture knowing they are accountable to their constituency as well as the leadership of their party and general House decorum. And even though Republican leadership has rightfully condemned his attendance at this year’s AFPAC event, what leverage do they really have? And what does Gosar really have to lose? Committee seats? He already lost those, if you recall, for releasing his anime video depicting him killing a liberal Member of Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. What about his constituents and his accountability to them? Well, that might be the reason Mr. Gosar recently jumped out of his home district into a safe R+26 district to run for re-election, a place where an estimated 65% of the voters are new to him and are not his current constituents.
He may be able to run from his old District, but can he really hide from the truth of what he’s become?
Sadly, he now plays to a national audience, and he raises money from a national mail list of people who are not his constituents. Over time he appears to have lost his way; maybe not necessarily on how he votes as a conservative (although he misses more than the average Member of Congress), but more so in how he conducts himself in Public Office and as a Representative of the nearly 800,000 People in his Congressional District.
For me, as I reflect on my own campaign, and as an alternative choice to Rep. Gosar for the people in the new 9th Congressional District, it has to be clear. I am a Constitutional Conservative who believes it is possible (and necessary in our system of Government) to be both conservative and constructive… without compromise… but also without fringe affiliations, extreme antics and headline grabbing stunts. Politics as usual is destroying our country, and we are suffering for a lack of principled and effective leadership. As a Christian, I am compelled with service to my God.
As a Marine Corps Veteran, I am compelled with service to my country, and as a Constitutional Conservative I am compelled by the principles of America First. In contrast, the politics and posture of Paul Gosar has become incompatible with his public role as a servant of the people, and has nothing to do with an America First approach. Mr. Gosar has lost his way. Mr. Gosar, it’s time to Go Sir and let a conservative, freedom-loving Marine take the helm.
Randy Kutz is a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Arizona’s new 9th Congressional District.
(1) comment
You’ve got our votes! Gosar does need to go!
