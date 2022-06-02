Editor: Rep. Paul Gosar was expected to be a “no-show” to the PBS televised Republican Primary Debate for CD-9 Congressional Candidates. Am I surprised? Not really. He was also a “no show” to the Pebble Creek Republican Club Candidate Forum on May 5. To be clear, this is not just any club, it is the largest Republican Club in Arizona (around 1000 members) and happens to reside in the new portion of the new 9th Congressional District where Mr. Gosar is supposedly running for re-election.
Why is he not showing up?
That is the question my supporters are asking and all Primary voters in this newly re-mapped Congressional District should be asking as well.
At a recent LD meeting I attended, GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward got the audience all fired up about candidates who don’t show up for these forums and debates. She said, “urge your candidates that you’re supporting to be in the debates… the party is actually making some t-shirts that say, ‘show up or shut up,’” declared Ward.
So, is Mr. Gosar exempt from this exhortation of our party chair? Is he just presuming on the voter to automatically re-elect him? Or is he in hiding, afraid of answering tough questions by the voters, moderators or the candidates also running for this District?
As a Constitutional conservative, I want voters in CD-9 to know they have a choice in who they send to Washington to represent them. With an R+26 district and no Democrat on the ticket, this race will be decided in the Primary. The anti-incumbent mood is real and the call for term-limits is ongoing. Every election is an opportunity for voters to start afresh and limit the term of an incumbent.
There is at least one more candidate forum specifically for this congressional district. Voters are paying attention and they are asking… Will Gosar show up or should Gosar shut up? Voters will decide.
Randy Kutz, candidate for U.S. Congress, Waddell
