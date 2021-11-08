Editor: Arizonans are tired of the desires of billionaires — who have increased their wealth during the pandemic — taking priority over the needs of everyday citizens. People are struggling to afford child care, make rent, and pay their bills. On top of that, our economy is struggling. The drawn-out negotiations around the Build Back Better plan with Sen. Sinema and Sen. Manchin have only prolonged the financial hardships Arizonans are feeling. Even after the creation of the new trimmed-down version of the plan, Sinema has still not committed to voting yes on the BBB. When she can lift kids out of poverty now, help make housing more affordable now, and lower health costs for seniors now, what’s the hold up? We elect our politicians to solve problems, not create more of them. It’s time for Sen. Sinmea to pass the Build Back Better plan now.
Rayna Castillo
Tempe
