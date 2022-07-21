Child Tax Credit expansion must pass
Editor: Members of Congress across the political spectrum tout the importance of supporting American families.
Thank you for reading!
Child Tax Credit expansion must pass
Editor: Members of Congress across the political spectrum tout the importance of supporting American families.
However, their actions (or more accurately, lack thereof) fail to match these commitments. One of the best tools Congress has for making sure families are supported during these insecure times is the Child Tax Credit (CTC), but they allowed previous expansions of this program to expire at the beginning of this year.
The 2021 CTC expansion had reduced child poverty by 40 percent, improved food security, and allowed families to meet their basic needs.
For the first time, the CTC was fully refundable, meaning all low-income children were eligible for the full CTC.
While the House extended the new CTC past 2021, 51 senators blocked it. As a result, child poverty skyrocketed once again. Now with inflation driving up rent, food, and gas prices, Congress must act.
Democratic leaders have pushed for the CTC extension for months. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has now proposed a new "child allowance" similar to the expanded CTC. This is encouraging, but his credit still excludes the lowest-income children.
Families and children need help now. I urge our Congressional leaders, including Senator Sinema and Senator Kelly to pass an expanded Child Tax Credit that reaches the lowest-income families with monthly payments as soon as possible.
Rayna Castillo
Tempe
Among other things, one of the possibilities floated for the city’s courthouse pro…
Last year, a Politico headline summarized President Joe Biden’s immigration proble…
(1) comment
All of these socialist agendas have created the inflation and gas prices Americans are currently dealing with today. There are plenty of social programs available, individuals should utilize what’s already available to better their situation and not continue asking for more government handouts!
The middle class are those suffering the most and people like Rayna want to continue with more government handouts only to take more from them!
Don’t support these bandaids that don’t fix a thing.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.