Editor: In the first few weeks of the new year, Congress has already failed to represent the interests of everyday citizens. Because of the Senate’s failure to pass the Build Back Better bill, families did not receive the desperately needed Child Tax Credit on January 15th. These funds would have been used to keep roofs over their heads and their children fed. Instead, Congress is pushing millions of families and their children back into poverty.
Financial hardships have only increased in the era of Covid-19, yet disconnected Congressional leaders believe these hardships are due to individual mismanagement as opposed to their true cause: failure of political leadership to protect its citizens from the spread of Covid-19 and the exacerbation of poverty. The Child Tax Credit is one of our biggest tools in the fight against poverty, which is why I am calling on Senator Sinema and Senator Kelly to fight for Arizona’s most vulnerable by voting yes on the Build Back Better bill and recruiting their colleagues to do the same. Poverty is not an inevitable phenomenon, it is largely dictated by the actions (or inactions) of those in power — it’s time to use that power for good.
Rayna Castillo
Tempe
