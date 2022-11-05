Editor: This letter is in response to the recent editorial on curbs and sidewalk.
1 Bad idea: costs would dwarf even what Powerball winner could afford; and maintenance? We have trouble financing streets as they are.
2. Not consistent with original city concept and plans;
3. Dangerous. It would limit vehicle access to easements and channel water deeper in streets as we do not have a storm sewer system.
By the way, you’ll note that the big development at the top of Cherry Hill Race Track (which has curbs but no sidewalks, a very dangerous combo for pedestrians and bicycles) has sidewalks - they were paid for by the developers. Have fun driving or walking up there during a big rainstorm. You’ll also note the prolonged and dangerous state of sidewalk on McCullough north of Safeway after “repairs” that started months ago. Just imagine the entire city like that!
RD Peterson
Lake Havasu City
