Editor: To Mr Tunnel’s letter dated June 24: My husband and I are both Independents and our respectful response to your letter:. The Democrats should have given us someone better to choose from than Joe Biden
Renee Johnson
Lake Havasu City
Editor: To Mr Tunnel’s letter dated June 24: My husband and I are both Independents and our respectful response to your letter:. The Democrats should have given us someone better to choose from than Joe Biden
Renee Johnson
Lake Havasu City
One of President Donald Trump’s common refrains during the 2016 election that cont…
The U.S. stumbled badly at the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic when it came to …
The coronavirus pandemic is exposing the lie that professional sports leagues put …
The Lake Havasu Unified School District's board of directors is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to provide sex education to students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.