Editor: I wanted thank Dick Davis for writing what so many of us think!
There are many of us who think the same way but are so tired of saying anything because of the attacks we have to face.
If you don’t agree with these people then they say “you’re not patriotic” or “you’re a libtard.” Well, I’m not a liberal or a conservative, I’m a independent!
I like any good idea as long as it gets the job done without causing irreparable harm!
Politics today have become nothing but fighting! It is so sick. People need to get back to compromising!
Renee Stevenson
Lake Havasu City
