Editor: Wednesday morning was the Lake Havasu City Planning & Zoning meeting regarding the Kmart building. There were 20 emails read into the record during the meeting. All of them were in opposition of rezoning the building. There was not one email in support. At no time did any of the planning and zoning members ever consider the concerns that were emailed from the citizens. I thought these members were to take everything into consideration. This can’t be a good thing for the small businesses owners in that center. It seems the P & Z is just a rubber stamp to screw the small businesses and give in to the people with more money.
Renee Stevenson
Lake Havasu City
