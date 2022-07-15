Today’s the day Republicans gather in the Hualapais for their annual political rally. The Mohave County Republican Picnic is scheduled for today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Mohave County Republican Central Committee is holding its 78th annual Republican Picnic at Hualapai Mountain Park featuring a full slate of candidates hoping to earn some last-minute votes from local constituents.
Major sponsors of the event include gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Congressional candidates Paul Gosar and Adam Morgan, Senate candidate Blake Masters, aJustin Olson, Mick McGuire, and Jim Lamon. Admission to the event is $30.
Guard owl: Donald and Violet Ledford saw this beautiful bird standing guard on a perch at their home on Winnebago Lane. Lake Havasu City, and the Southwest in general, is home to lots of birds of prey like this great horned owl. There are between 350 and 375 different species of birds in the Havasu area, says ecologist Kathleen Blair of Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge. Anywhere along the river where the boat traffic is light tends to be an OK place for bird watching, but you can also find some neat birds in unsuspecting places. You’re likely to find plenty of burrowing owls in our washes, especially near Cypress Park, and pedestrians have reported sightings of great horned owls enjoying the shade along the Pima Wash path. Where are your favorite bird-watching locations?
The water dogs keep coming! Readers have sent in more of their photos of their pet pooches enjoying the water around Lake Havasu City. Pretty cute stuff. That photo above? It’s Chance, a rescue dog who just learned to swim last month. His owner, Kristen Saurwein, says she can’t keep him out of the pool now.
— Today’s News-Herald
