Editor: “To him all the prophets bear witness that everyone who believes in him receives forgiveness of sins through his name.” (Acts 10:43)
Someone once wrote: “If our greatest need had been information, God would have sent us an educator; if our greatest need had been technology, God would have sent us a scientist; if our greatest need had been money, God would have sent us an economist; if our greatest need had been pleasure, God would have sent us an entertainer; but our greatest need was forgiveness.”
Jesus was born into the world as “Emmanuel” (God with us) to bring forgiveness to us. It’s not because we deserve his forgiveness — because we don’t. It’s because God loves us so much that he saw no other way to bring forgiveness than to send his son, Jesus, to die on the cross in our place to save us from ourselves and to bring us forgiveness.
There are many people living around us every day needing forgiveness — people who can’t forgive themselves and people who don’t believe their sins can truly be cleansed. Yet that’s the message of Christmas. Santa didn’t die to forgive us. Only God’s blessed son could do that.
Without Jesus we would still be held responsible for our own sins and there could be no forgiveness. But when we believe (trust) in Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross, God promises to forgive us —no matter who we are —no matter what we’ve done.
Let us go ahead to celebrate Christmas as we’re accustomed.
Let us enjoy being with our families to celebrate and exchange gifts. But let’s not forget the real meaning of this season: The forgiveness of our sins and the gift of eternal life through Jesus — God’s greatest gift to mankind.
Rev. Dennis H. Davenport
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Non-Christians, sorry you lose.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.