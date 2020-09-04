Editor: The term “racist” is being used a great deal today. Too many people are using it to dismiss the ideas of their enemies. By calling them racist they lift themselves to a place of superiority. It’s become a political tool to try to win elections and defeat political foes.
I’ve noticed that there is a trend by some toward calling evangelical Christians racist or right wing fanatics simply because they believe what the Bible teaches about certain moral and spiritual issues.
On the other hand the Bible should never be used to bolster beliefs of moral or spiritual superiority.
The color of a person’s skin or national heritage should never be a part of religious beliefs. The apostle Paul wrote in Romans 10:12 “For there is no difference between Jew and Gentile – the same Lord is Lord of all and richly blesses all who call on him.”
Paul’s teaching here is plain. God gave mankind His Son, Jesus Christ, to break down humanity’s walls and prejudices. It’s because of our sin-natures that we build walls and develop prejudices. But it’s through God’s love that we develop the capacity to love others – even when their ideas and backgrounds are different or are in conflict with our own. God means for us all to live our lives in harmony – not based on our agendas, but based on His love for us, our love for Him and our love for one another. But it takes a life transformed (made new) through faith in the Prince of Peace.
Rev. Dennis H. Davenport
Retired minister living in Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.