Editor: In response to the Sept. 28 “Our View” editorial entitled “Mohave County chooses to live — or to die — with corona virus shot choice,” I suggest you reprint Stuard Flamm’s letter to the editor of Sept. 17 entitled “American Discord.” He raises valid questions and facts (or lack thereof) regarding this covid debacle!
Rex Miller
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"COVID debacle?" Exactly what "debacle" would you be referring to? Would it be the twice-impeached, low-life, traitor who lied to the American people thereby allowing COVID to literally race across our nation and, so far, kill more than 688,000 American men, women and children? O would it be debacle of fools who would rather inject a horse medication than take a vaccine that as saved millions of lives across the world?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.