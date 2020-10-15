We the Republican “cult” have been seduced by an “impeached” President (no reason, unlike President Clinton). We thought that someone who respects life (anti-abortion) is someone to admire. Someone who lowers taxes, removes unnecessary regulations, brings jobs back from overseas, strengthens the military, stands up to foreign countries, brokers a Mideast peace deal, and loves this country is someone to respect. Well, Sharon Skibba, we will drink our red, white and blue Kool-Aid and vote to keep the socialist/communist party (Biden) out and keep President Trump.
Rex Wells
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Here is what Typhoid Conny has accomplished:
1) Highest national debt;
2) Most convicted team members;
3) Most pandemic infections in world history.
4) Use of military troops against citizens of the United States.
5) American’s being banned from traveling to Europe.
6) The deaths of more 216,000 Americans due to the trump virus.
7) Most disastrous drop in GDP in our nation's history.
And let’s not forget –
Trump’s campaign manager is a felon.
His deputy campaign manager is a felon.
His national security advisor is a felon.
His foreign policy advisor is a felon.
His personal lawyer is a felon.
His long-time advisor is a felon.
