Editor: This in response to Norma Lembach’s letter of Feb. 12, “What Democrats Believe”.
No one wants to be overrun by illegal aliens, but the current laws, and with the changes proposed by the Republicans being opposed by the Democrats, their growing numbers will increasingly burden our medical and law enforcement infrastructure, among others. What sort of “reforms” does she propose? Illegal aliens already receive more government benefits than poor US citizens!
“Marijuana is not addictive”? The CDC says 1 in 10 users will become addicted. In 2010 more than 360,000 people were admitted for marijuana addiction. We can only expect this to increase dramatically as legalization continues.
She doesn’t believe in the death penalty because a few innocent inmates are unjustly convicted, but apparently advocates infanticide until there are no children born into poverty or hunger. Under this “logic”, most babies in the Third World would never see the light of day!
Who is more innocent than the hundreds of thousands of unborn babies aborted every year?
She claims Obama was “constantly harassed”. Truth is he has received the most positive, favorable media treatment of any president to this day, precisely because he is black. No President has been “harassed” more than Trump by the media, lawless government agencies, and the democratic congress’ baseless “the ends justify the means” impeachment fiasco.
If climate change, AKA global warming, is real, what is its cause? To assume it is caused by man is jumping to preconceived conclusions.
“Republicans (are) lying, cheating, name calling”. Perhaps some are, but how about Hillary, QiudProJoe, Adam Shiff, Pelosi, Democratic presidential contenders, and on and on...
“Stop watching the spin on Fox News”? Really? Apparent you get all your “news” from left wing media propaganda chorts of ABC,CBS,CNN,NBC, & MSNBC. You should also watch FOX, if you have any interest “balanced” reporting.
As far as “the harm that has been done by this administration”, no one has been more devisive to this country than the Democrats and the left wing media. Their “By any means necessary” political tactics, they will only continue to devide us.
Rey Miller
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
Obama, Passed Health Care Reform - Rescued the Economy - Passed Wall Street Reform - Negotiated a Deal to Block A Nuclear Iran - Secured U.S. Commitment to a Global Agreement on Climate Change - Eliminated Osama bin Laden - Turned Around the U.S. Auto Industry - Repealed “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’’ - Supported Federal Recognition of Same-Sex Marriages - Reversed Bush Torture Policies - Established Rules to Limit Carbon Emissions from Power Plants - Normalized Relations with Cuba - Put Medicare on Sounder Financial Footing - Established Net Neutrality - Boosted Fuel Efficiency Standards - Kicked Banks Out of Federal Student Loan Program, Expanded Pell Grant Funding - Diversified the Federal Bureaucracy - Passed Fair Sentencing Act - Revived the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division - Expanded Wilderness and Watershed Protection - Gave the FDA the Power to Regulate Tobacco - Trimmed and Reoriented Missile Defense - Kick-started Clean Energy Investment - Reduced the Threat from Nuclear Weapons - Passed Credit Card Reforms - Cut Veteran Homelessness by Half - Expanded Overtime Pay - Cracked Down on Bad For-Profit Colleges - Cut the Deficit - Created the College Scorecard - Improved School Nutrition - Expanded the Definition of Hate Crimes - Recognized the Dangers of Carbon Dioxide - Strengthened Women’s Right to Fair Pay - Secured the Removal of Chemical Weapons from Syria - Protected LGBTQ Americans From Employment Discrimination - Reduced Discrimination Against Former Prisoners in Federal Hiring - Won Major Victories Against Housing and Mortgage Discrimination - Expanded Broadband Coverage - Expanded Health Coverage for Children - Improved Food Safety - Rebuilt and Fortified the Gulf Coast post-Katrina - Avoided Scandal
Of course the current occupant of the White House (uhh Mar–A-Lago) is working very hard to destroy every advance made by President Obama, particularly the last item.
Intelligence agencies around the world have warned us the Russians are once again planting operatives to mislead the American people into supporting the lying, draft-dodger currently squatting in our White House. These Anti-American Conservative Fanatic spies will be posting such trash as calling factual information “fake news,” making assertions that facts are “lies” and using such statements as “I have heard…”. Do not allow yourself to be misled by these operatives, fact check on your own, report these operatives and most importantly ignore their propaganda.
"As far as “the harm that has been done by this administration”, no one has been more devisive to this country than the Democrats and the left wing media. Their “By any means necessary” political tactics, they will only continue to devide us." - Thank you Rey! The Democrats ARE dividing the country and Mr. Obama was perhaps the biggest divider.
