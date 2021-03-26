Editor: As we know, we live in a time where the pandemic has affected many in our community. With an abundance of people out of work, families struggling to make ends meet and division throughout our nation, I think it’s time to try and help our fellow man wherever we are. Today, I’d like to call on those who have been blessed with good financial fortune to give something back.
With the passing of the new stimulus check, I’d like to suggest to those who may not need that money to help support local charities, food banks, churches and other organizations to assist those who need that money the most. I for one will be giving my check to our local food bank and I hope the rest of you who can find something to donate to as well.
Rich Brindisi
Bullhead City
