Editor: I’m tired of the crybaby millionaires who play professional football, baseball and basketball. I’m tired of their antics.
I’m tired of being lectured about what I should believe or how I should act by players, most of which are clueless. I’m tired of their disrespect for my country, the anthem, and my flag. I’m tired of franchise owners and players that kowtow to the Chinese in their pursuit of fattening already bulging wallets. So, what does that leave? Hockey, the most patriotic pro sport being played in the USA today! The rich ball-playing crybabies can kneel for the anthem, pontificate about how terrible America is, and negotiate new contracts with the Chinese to their wallet’s content. I’m no longer a fan. I don’t care! My pro sports interests are now with my game-time libation..... on ice.
Rich Edwards
Lake Havasu City
