Editor: Writer Bill Thomas piqued my interest with his letter intro using “foot stomping” and “whaling” by “MAGA folks”.
I’m familiar with foot stomping; I witnessed much of that in Polynesian dances when I lived in the South Pacific in the seventies. I am also familiar with whaling, since in the forties, I watched the Eskimos launch their umiaks at Point Barrow, Alaska, and armed only with spears, go hunting whales in the Arctic Ocean.
The problem I have here is what could this terminology possibly have to do with today’s repocrat trash talking? Thanks for the chuckle, Bill, and I think the word you sought was “wailing”.
Rich Edwards
Lake Havasu City
