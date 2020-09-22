Editor: I read the letter entitled “The Cult of Trump” and immediately agreed with some of the lead paragraph. Political barbs are thrown from left and right. There probably will be no meeting of the minds. However, in rebuttal, the comment that “Republicans are caught up in the cult of Trumpism” to preface the writer’s diatribe is only another liberal barb falling well short of any mark! The following anonymous quote perfectly states what a huge number of conservatives and independents, including me, believe to be our future:
“I, like so many others, am not voting for Trump; I’m voting for the platform! I’m voting for the Second amendment. I’m voting for the next supreme court justice. I’m voting for the electoral college and our Republic. I’m voting for the police and law and order. I’m voting for the military and the veterans who fought for and died for this country.
I’m voting for the flag that is so often missing from the Democratic photo ops and debates. I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion and not be censored. I’m voting for secure borders. I’m voting for the right to praise my God without fear. I’m voting for every unborn soul the Democrats want to abort. I’m voting for freedom and the American dream. I’m voting for good and voting against evil. I’m not voting for Trump; I’m voting for the future of my Country! God Bless America!”
Rich Edwards
Lake Havasu City
