As the long 4th of July holiday weekend approaches, it’s important to bring light to boater safety. A lack of attention to safety on the lake took the life of an innocent 7-year-old girl vacationing with her grandparents at Buckskin Mountain State Park over Memorial Day weekend last year.
Imagine, if you will, your daughter or granddaughter who’s excited about playing on the banks of the Colorado River. The excitement started the night before while going to bed and settling in for the evening.
The sun starts to rise, the family has breakfast, then heads down to the water for a day of family fun and frolicking in the water.
There’s an area designated for people who are looking to get into the water and swim. Many visitors stay in the water most of the time to stay out of the scorching heat that often comes with Memorial Day weekend.
Not far away was a boat being driven by a man who was also on the river for the Memorial Day weekend, looking to have a great time with friends.
As often is the case, alcohol is a factor. Alcohol is consumed by many on the shores of the Colorado River and in the boats that travel up and down the river for a festive holiday.
Such was the case in the boat heading for a crash course with destiny. A destiny that could have been altered.
As the boat was speeding down the river, the little 7-year-old girl was wading just 5 feet off the shoreline, not at a distance that boats are allowed to breach. This one did.
The boat somehow ended up in an area it didn’t belong, striking the 7-year-old girl before ultimately running aground. The girl was severely injured, but deputies who responded to the scene fought for her life. Unfortunately her injuries were too severe and she was pronounced dead at the local hospital.
The driver of the boat was recently formally charged with vehicular manslaughter, reckless boating, operating the vessel under the influence of alcohol and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily harm or death.
Sharing this column today is a call to action for everyone on the river and lake this 4th of July weekend to be safe.
The tragedy described above absolutely could have been avoided. Two lives have been lost simply due to drinking and wanting to have a fun holiday weekend.
So please, if you are going to drink, do so responsibly. Have someone designated to drive either your vehicle or boat. Allow friends and family members to tell you that you have had too much to drink and take a break.
If you are going to drink, make sure you drink lots of water as well. For every drink of alcohol, follow it with a bottle of water or Gatorade. But most of all know your limits. And remember, your limits will be different in the scorching hot weather here in Mohave and La Paz counties.
Focus on saving a life. Because ultimately that life might be your own or a 7-year-old girl.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
