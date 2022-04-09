As we march forth to the 2022 midterm elections in August, it’s important to keep an eye on up-and-coming candidates. It’s important, because we should want to make the best decision for all the residents of Mohave County. And not go down the same old path simply because that’s what we did before.
I recently had the opportunity to have lunch with a Adam Morgan, one of three Republicans running against incumbent Rep. Paul Gosar in the upcoming primary election for the new District 9 congressional seat.
So who is Adam Morgan?
Adam Morgan is a resident of Kingman, a former West Point graduate and former U.S. Army Ranger. For over a decade, he worked in high tech alongside the U.S. government and Law enforcement.
Adam is a 45 year old father of four who is active in several community and national organizations including VFW, American Legion, National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America.
He believes in the importance of having an elected official for District 9 that can work across party lines to achieve legislation for the communities they serve.
His military, technology and foreign-affairs experience make him uniquely qualified to defend Arizona and the Constitution.
With the crisis at our border, which has been going on for too long, agents need to be empowered with access to funds and resources as well as cutting-edge technology.
Adam sees that our national security, voting integrity and the hearts and minds of Americans are being attacked and his first-hand knowledge will allow him to be a proactive leader in this fight.
He believes that voters deserve an option to the stale and ineffective leadership, a fresh and fearless candidate that has the ability to communicate effectively and to be relentless in fighting for his constituents.
As for me, I see Adam Morgan as a breath of fresh air. New blood, so to speak, who will work for his constituents all the time. Not just when they need to, or for his own self interests. For those readers that are questioning why I am bringing this up right now, let me share my concerns.
After recent incidents that saw Gosar removed from the House committees and censured by the House of Representatives, one needs to think about the future of District 9 at the federal level.
For those readers unaware of Gosar’s actions, in November he shared shared an anime-style animated video depicting him killing Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Biden, then in early 2022 he spoke at a white nationalist event. And in July, he has a fundraiser scheduled and organized by the same white nationalist group.
Whether you’re a hard-core supporter of Gosar or not, and despite your personal opinions about Biden and Ocasio-Cortez, and even if you don’t care that Gosar has affiliation with white nationalist groups, ultimately, actions have consequences. So when a candidate ends up putting himself on the outside of a political party, as Gosar has done, they ultimately become useless to you, me and every single citizen in the district they serve. Why? Because they lose support from other representatives that are needed to pass legislation on our behalf. Don’t think it can happen? Let’s take a look at Gosar’s time in Congress.
Since elected for the 112th United States Congress, Gosar has seen support for the bills he has sponsored stay fairly consistent. That is, until the current 117th Congress that is now in session.
As a rookie in 2011-12, he sponsored 24 bills with more than half garnering little or no support. One bill did become law, which was the Endangered Fish Recovery Programs Extension Act of 2012.
In the 113th US Congress he sponsored 22 bills with just under half garnering little to no support. But he did have two bills become law. One was the designation of location for USPS in Prescott and the other was for Veterans Affairs Vet Center in Prescott.
During the 114th through 116th US Congress, Gosar’s record was about the same as previous sessions.
However, in the current 117th US Congress, the issues mentioned above saw him removed from House Committees he was on, and he was censured by the House, so his support has reduced significantly. As of today, Gosar sponsored 29 bills in the house which currently have 21 with little to no support.
Now, to be fair, the 117th US Congress does not end until January of 2023, so he still has time to be successful. We should all keep watch, and if this continues to be a concern by October, a change in leadership for District 9 might be in order.
Rich Macke is publisher and president of Today’s News-Herald. Reach him at rmacke@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.