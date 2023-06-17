In Friday’s edition of the Today’s News-Herald, a story was published titled “Top Lake Havasu City staffers get 11.5% raises.” The story says the Lake Havasu City Council approved 11.5% salary increases for City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli.

Combined, this is an increase of $63,135 dollars that tax payers are on the hook for.

