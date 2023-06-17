In Friday’s edition of the Today’s News-Herald, a story was published titled “Top Lake Havasu City staffers get 11.5% raises.” The story says the Lake Havasu City Council approved 11.5% salary increases for City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli.
Combined, this is an increase of $63,135 dollars that tax payers are on the hook for.
Do each of these individuals deserve an 11.5% increase? Not my place to say yes or no. But the City Council, split on these increases, voted to approve. We as citizens can, and should, question this decision.
On May 24, 2021, Today’s News-Herald reported in a similar story, “Top Lake Havasu City employees get first raises in 3 years.” In this story, which you can find online at havasunews.com, it is stated that City Manager Jess Knudson received a 29% increase, City Attorney Kelly Garry received a 12% increase and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli received an 8.6% increase.
In both stories, written two years apart, the city analyzed the pay of similar positions at comparable cities across the state of Arizona. These findings determined the reason for these increases to be approved. Not that these positions deserved an increase due to exemplary job performance.
One needs to also question, when looking at other communities to compare salaries with, did the City look at the tenure of those individuals they were comparing to? Were they in their current positions for 10 years, 20 years or more? That’s important to know.
I completely understand that Lake Havasu City has a high cost of living at 24% higher than the state average.
However the average household income across Havasu is $77,041 with a median household income of $59,817. Lake Havasu is currently hosting an average median home price of $562,000.
Prescott, one of the cities used in the comparison report, has a 16% higher cost of living that the state average. It also has an average household income is $83,060 with a $57,038 median household income. Prescott also has an average median home price of $779,900.
Flagstaff, also used in the report, has a 12% cost of living increase higher than the state average, with an average household income of $59,423 and a median household income of $73,436.
Flagstaff, similar to Prescott, has a $779,000 average median home price.
Avondale’s cost of living is 3 percent below the state average, with an average household income of $82,811 and a median household income of $69,241. The Avondale average median home price is down significantly to other cities, at $439,900.
And Casa Grande’s cost of living is 12 percent lower compared to the state average, with an average household income of $82,811 with a median household income of $69,241.
Coming in lower than all others, Casa Grande has an average median home price of $350,800.
Needless to say, I’m having trouble understanding how you can compare salaries across industries and not take into account the clear differences in the cost of living expenses of the communities used in this study.
All business are struggling to pay and keep employees.
But a “thanks for showing up” raise is hardly the reason we should increase the pay of an individual. And that’s what this second round of increases in two years looks like.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of River City Newspapers, which publishes Today’s News-Herald.
