In late April I woke up a little early on a Saturday to take a morning ride south out of Havasu.
My destination took me through Parker, past Bouse and a stop at Hope where I then turned around and headed home.
On my way back, I was just past Parker Strip when I noticed a nice black BMW with California plates and a young brunette at the wheel behind me. Even from my vantage point, watching through my rear view mirrors, I could tell she had her face continually looking down at her phone.
Her erratic driving, which had her all over her lane and sometimes into the oncoming traffic lane, had me quite nervous so I initiated my invisible rider mode.
For those not familiar with riding motorcycles “Invisible Rider Mode” is a safety mindset where you picture yourself as invisible to all vehicles. Thus making you more aware of them than they are of you.
Anyway, as I approached the first stop light coming into Havasu from the South side, traffic was backed up a bit, so the slow down process began well before the second lane was in play.
As I was slowing down, watching the vehicles in front of me and the BMW behind me, it was evident the young brunette at the wheel was not watching what was going on in front of her as she was not slowing down.
Just as I was starting to position myself to move to the side of the road in an attempt to not become bumper meat, she slammed on her breaks and came to a stop.
After the second lane came into play, she drove past me following very closely behind another car in front of her. She began to swerve into the turning lane between the northbound and southbound lanes, adjusting herself quickly she swerved back into the correct land.
Approximately two lights later I pulled up next to her at the stoplight. As I revved my engine to get her attention, she was focused intently on what was displayed on her phone screen. Thus not looking my way.
So I hit my horn. Startled, she looked up from her phone to see if it came from the car behind her. She looked my way and I motioned her to roll her window down. With a huge smile, and I guess expecting some compliment from an old guy on a motorcycle, I said “If you put your phone down and drive you might stay on the road and not kill yourself or anybody else”.
In a tone that I can only explain as coming from the 1980s movie with Nicholas Cage, Valley Girl, she said “Oh My Gooooood”.
The light turned green, she rolled up her window, and we both drove off. I made it home safely and I only pray she did as well.
It’s incidents similar to this that brought former Arizona Governor, Doug Ducey to pass Senate Bill 1273 back in September 2022 that makes lane filtering on a motorcycle legal. A law to make riding a motorcycle in the state of Arizona safer.
What does this mean? Arizona now allows a motorcycle to be driven between stopped cars and trucks in adjacent lanes in order to move to the front. This would normally occur in an intersection with a traffic signal.
Specifics of the new motorcycle lane filtering law are:
• You can only pass stopped vehicles.
• The lane-filtering speed limit is 15 miles per hour.
• Lane filtering is only allowed on roads that have speed limits of 45 miles per hour or less.
• Lane filtering is not allowed on freeways.
• Lane filtering is only allowed on streets with two or more lanes that go in the same direction, but only if the vehicle is stopped.
• Lane filtering does not allow riders to pass on the shoulder or on the median.
All this is well and good for motorcyclists. But what about the brain dead people that put more importance on their phones, distracting them from driving safely, than on the lives of those around them? Be it a motorcycle, pedestrian or another automobile?
We shouldn’t need laws written to keep us from being stupid. We all should be able to control ourselves. Just like “guns don’t kill people. People kill people”, “vehicles don’t kill people either. People kill people”.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of River City Newspapers.
