President Biden feels that a higher education should be a ticket to a middle class life for college graduates. In 2020 middle class income for a single person was viewed at $30,000 to $90,000 dollars per year. For a household of three or more that middle class income range increases to $52,000 to $156,000.
In 2022, reports shared that college students getting ready to graduate expect to earn a salary of more than $100,000 per year right out of college. The reality is, that on average college students right out of school are only making $50,000 per year. Which kinda falls into the middle class income range for a single person.
Since 1980, the total cost of a four year public and a four year private college has nearly tripled increasing from $10,200 yearly for private school to $34,000 yearly or 333% increase. Pell Grants, a form of need-based federal financial aid typically awarded to undergraduates who “display exceptional financial need and have not earned a bachelor’s, graduate, or professional degree, once covered nearly 80% of the cost of a four year public college degree now only covers a third.
When you look at the cost per gallon of gas now as compared to 1980 we have seen an increase of approx. $2.89, or a 336%.
Or that of the minimum wage in 1980 of $3.10 an hour to our current National average of $12.80 for a 412% increase.
As for the cost of living across the nation, $1 in 1980 was equivalent in purchasing power to about $3.60 today, an increase of $2.60 over 42 years. The dollar had an average inflation rate of 3.09% per year between 1980 and today, producing a cumulative price increase of 259.56%.
The average wage across the nation in 1980 was $12,513. Today, that number has increased to $55,628 for a 444% jump.
So overall, the increase in cost per individual to attend college is relatively in line with other costs and incomes that affect our lives daily. Now, I’m not saying college tuitions shouldn’t be lower, because I do feel they should.
But the Biden College Forgiveness Plan will see over 43 million borrowers benefiting from the plan. With up to 15 million coming out debt free.
Will we begin seeing a yearly forgiveness plan for all new college graduates that the most recent plan will not impact?
“Hey Mr. Biden, when will the vehicle debt forgiveness plan be coming out? I have two vehicles that I took a loan out for with the agreement that I’ll pay the banks back in five or six years”.
Or, “Hey Mr. Biden, how about a forgiveness plan to help with the soaring housing costs. You know, the costs that are keeping middle class families from being able to afford a house, settle down and become a part of a community”.
To me, this forgiveness plan is very short sighted for our nation. But far sighted in political posturing for the Mid-term elections next month and the Presidential election in two years.
Going to college, or not, is a decision we all make either on our own or with family. And when the decision is made to go to college, the decision is also made to payback any loans needed to make this decision a reality.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
