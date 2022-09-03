President Biden feels that a higher education should be a ticket to a middle class life for college graduates. In 2020 middle class income for a single person was viewed at $30,000 to $90,000 dollars per year. For a household of three or more that middle class income range increases to $52,000 to $156,000.

In 2022, reports shared that college students getting ready to graduate expect to earn a salary of more than $100,000 per year right out of college. The reality is, that on average college students right out of school are only making $50,000 per year. Which kinda falls into the middle class income range for a single person.

