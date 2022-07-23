With the Arizona primaries less than a week and a half away, and the general election set for November, many of us are taking a hard look at the candidates we feel will represent our values if elected.

We look at many factors before casting our ballot. Factors such as, reputation, health, voting history, past successes and so much more. But this year I am adding another factor: “Can this person help to create unity at the local, state and federal levels of office?”

Rich Macke is president of River City Newspapers of Lake Havasu City, Arizona. He is also publisher of the company’s publications, including the daily Today’s News-Herald, the weekly Parker Pioneer in Parker, Arizona, and the quarterly lifestyle magazine, "Havasu: Arizona's Coastal Life."

Macke has an extensive background in newspapers and publishing. Before Lake Havasu City, he held management positions with newspapers in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Southeast Texas and California's Central Coast.

1
1
0
0
0

Tags

(5) comments

BobMoore
Bob Moore

Some excellent points, Rich, but as long as we see this kind of trash, “lunatic left,” “the hate America first crowd,” “those who wish to destroy them” - the Declaration and the Constitution. Pure hate and spew with no basis in fact.

Report Add Reply
Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

Sorry Rich, just what sane American could ever “unify” with the ideals of the lunatic left of today’s politics? I will never unify with the hate America first crowd. I’ve dedicated my life to the support and defense of the “Declaration and Constitution” and I’ll never make peace with those who wish to destroy them. [thumbdown][censored][censored][thumbdown] Deaton

Report Add Reply
BobMoore
Bob Moore

And yet you support a traitor who worked with Putin to actually destroy our nation, the armed insurgents who attempted to overthrow our government on 6 January and let's not forget this gem - https://www.newsweek.com/arizina-gop-kelli-ward-subpoena-signing-electoral-1675706. Me thinks you speak with forked tongue.

Report Add Reply
Robert Peterson

Hey Bob, you a friend of Ray Epps?

Report Add Reply
Stephen Ohmann

I too wish to support and defend the constitution, but it is not the left that it need defense from but rather the fascist right who wish to establish an oligarchic theocracy.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.