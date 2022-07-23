With the Arizona primaries less than a week and a half away, and the general election set for November, many of us are taking a hard look at the candidates we feel will represent our values if elected.
We look at many factors before casting our ballot. Factors such as, reputation, health, voting history, past successes and so much more. But this year I am adding another factor: “Can this person help to create unity at the local, state and federal levels of office?”
Two years from now we will be voting again. This time for the next president of our United States. So far, every former present that has been elected into office through current president Joe Biden, spoke about unity during their inauguration speech after being elected. And each and every one, has failed to unite a country.
In fact, they have made our nation more divisive under each administration. Now, don’t get me wrong, I understand that we will always have divisiveness between the parties that we are a part of. This will not change. However, I feel a candidate that works to mend those divisions by working with all parties to create a nation that we can feel is truly here for us, is very important right now.
It’s been a long time since we’ve had a president I felt this way about.
When discussing this with friends and family most are doubtful there is an individual that can do this. And maybe they are right. Maybe we don’t have the stock to choose from as we once did.
But if you look at all presidents, from the beginning of our nation, there is only one president that has been ranked in the top ten best presidents of all time. Elected into office in November of 1980 and serving two full terms, Ronald Reagan was that president.
He worked both sides of the isle to allow our country to be successful. Early in his presidency, Reagan began implementing new political and economic initiatives. His supply-side economics policies dubbed “Reaganomics” advocated tax reduction, economic deregulation, and reduction in government spending.
Reagan was probably one of the very few that spoke of unity, and doing what’s best for all citizens across the country, and actually meant it.
But he didn’t do this alone. There were House and Senate representatives that helped to achieve Reagan’s successes. Individuals who believed in his direction.
Now the 80’s may seem like a lifetime ago, and our nation today is quite different. But if we were to look back at our history of voting and see what it was we viewed as most important, we might find that the quality of a man or woman might just be their honesty and willingness to help all of us. Not just half of us.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
Macke has an extensive background in newspapers and publishing. Before Lake Havasu City, he held management positions with newspapers in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Southeast Texas and California's Central Coast.
(5) comments
Some excellent points, Rich, but as long as we see this kind of trash, “lunatic left,” “the hate America first crowd,” “those who wish to destroy them” - the Declaration and the Constitution. Pure hate and spew with no basis in fact.
Sorry Rich, just what sane American could ever “unify” with the ideals of the lunatic left of today’s politics? I will never unify with the hate America first crowd. I’ve dedicated my life to the support and defense of the “Declaration and Constitution” and I’ll never make peace with those who wish to destroy them. [thumbdown][censored][censored][thumbdown] Deaton
And yet you support a traitor who worked with Putin to actually destroy our nation, the armed insurgents who attempted to overthrow our government on 6 January and let's not forget this gem - https://www.newsweek.com/arizina-gop-kelli-ward-subpoena-signing-electoral-1675706. Me thinks you speak with forked tongue.
Hey Bob, you a friend of Ray Epps?
I too wish to support and defend the constitution, but it is not the left that it need defense from but rather the fascist right who wish to establish an oligarchic theocracy.
