Throughout my career working in the newspaper industry, I have worked for both privately owned and publicly held newspaper companies. It is through this experience that I feel privately owned companies will become the future of the industry.
Prior to 1960, all newspaper companies were privately held by individuals, families or small groups of investors. It wasn’t until 1963 that the Wall Street Journal went public with the Times Mirror Company following suite in 1964. Media giant Gannett made its move to do the same in 1967.
By 1983 this list had grown to 13 newspaper companies that were being traded publicly. Today, only 4 newspaper companies are being traded on NYSE and 3 on NASDAQ. All of which have a large percentage of shares owned by Hedge Fund companies.
A hedge fund is a pooled investment fund that trades in relatively liquid assets and is able to make extensive use of more complex trading, portfolio-construction, and risk management techniques in an attempt to improve performance, such as short selling, leverage, and derivatives.
It is becoming increasingly more common that hedge funds, once they begin buying shares of a specific company, they seek to buy out or initiate a hostile takeover of the companies they have stock in. Their intent is to gain control of companies that have low profitability and high expenses. This way they can cut expenses to the core and make increased profits literally overnight.
Over the past few years, the industry has seen this become reality at a number of publicly traded newspaper companies such as McClatchy, Tribune Company and Digital First to name just a few.
At each location, already reduced in staffing, employee positions are eliminated with a majority of those positions coming from editorial departments. Thus increasing the bottom line greatly. But in turn, also reducing the content of the publication. Which then in turn,
Smaller publications often bear the brunt of these changes financially. Which ultimately ends up in decisions to reduce their number of publishing day, being sold to another company or become another one of the more than 1700 newspapers across the nation that have closed their doors.
Here in lies opportunity for family and/or privately owned companies. While publicly held newspaper companies that are controlled by hedge funds are trying to squeeze every last drop of profit from their acquisitions, smaller local community newspapers will be bled dry first. Many of which can be acquired at a cut rate price.
Yes, privately owned newspaper companies struggle with many of the same issues that the big boys do such as increased newsprint costs, personnel salaries, the integration of digital facets to our operations, advertisers and readership changes, etc… However, internal decisions are made at the local level to offset these issues which is not the same as publicly held companies.
As such the backing of the communities we serve, similar to what we have here in Lake Havasu City, can allow those local newspapers to become important again. And grow by finding the balance between print and digital that best fits their community. As not all are the same.
I do feel that when newspaper companies began going public, they ultimately hurt the industry in the long term. But in doing so, we have come to a point where a door has opened to allow a rebirth of the industry. Now it may be wishful thinking on my part, but the opportunity is there nonetheless.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today's News-Herald.
