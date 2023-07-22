This is going to be a very difficult column for me to write having just lost my father to cancer this past Fourth of July. It may also not be easy to read for some as it will bring about personal memories that cause heartbreak. Or others who don’t believe in assisted suicide while their loved ones are on the brink of death. But I think it’s important.
Across the US there are over 600,000 cancer deaths each year. On average, each month, across Arizona there are 1,016 individuals that lost their battles with cancer and 2,793 individuals diagnosed with a new cancer. That’s nearly 12,200 Arizonans who die from cancer each year.
For those who have taken care of, and watched over, their loved ones literally fade from life due to this terrible disease, I feel your heartbreak. You were on the front line of every inch of pain, loss of memory, crippling attack, problematic bowels and so much more that comes with cancer for months and months that ultimately ends in death without dignity.
Only 11 states across our nation allow medical aid in dying for individuals that have a terminal illness. Arizona is not one of them.
In October of last year my father was told he had stage four lung cancer and would only have six months to live. It was inevitable that he was going to die from his disease. He tried chemotherapy which may have given him a couple more months. Ultimately it did more damage to him in the end.
A week prior to his passing, he asked how we can help him to end his life early. His pain and suffering was every day.
He knew that it was only going to get worse and wanted it to end. As a family we discussed this option openly. And as expected, there were many views in support and against it. Ultimately, due to the laws of Arizona, we decided not to proceed. My father was a part of this decision.
So I openly ask this question. Shouldn’t we all have a choice that we can make when death is near and we don’t want to fight the good fight anymore? Should we really have to follow it through to the dire end, no matter how bad it gets?
Since 2003 there have been 11 Bills in the House and eight in the Senate of our Arizona Legislature seeking to create legislation to allow “Death with Dignity.” None of these bills advanced passed their first readings.
The latest being in the recent 2023 Legislature where both Senate Bill 1646 and House Bill 2583 were introduced. These bills did not receive a hearing before the session deadline.
In my opinion, people with terminal illness should have the right to decide for themselves what a good death means in accordance with their values and beliefs.
It is completely unacceptable that in our healthcare landscape today, individuals destined to die from any number of diseases, don’t have the right to end their own lives on their own terms in the state of Arizona. Arguments against death with dignity are: 1. Suicide devalues human life; 2. The limits on euthanasia gradually erode; 3. Pain can be alleviated; 4. Participating in suicide violates the integrity of the physician and undermines the trust patients place in physicians to heal and not to harm.
In November of 1994 Oregon became the first state to vote in the “Death with Dignity Act”. As is the case for the 10 states that followed the DWDA allows terminally ill individuals to end their lives through the voluntary self-administration of a lethal dose of medication, prescribed by a physician for that purpose.
There is no state “program” for participation in the DWDA. People do not “make an application” to the state or the health huthority. It is up to qualified patients and licensed physicians to implement the DWDA on an individual basis. No one is compelled to participate.
To participate, a patient must be: 18 years or older, capable of making and communicating health care decisions for him/herself, and diagnosed with a terminal illness that will lead to death within six months. It is up to the attending physician to determine whether these criteria have been met.
I don’t feel it’s a form of suicide at all. The disease it what’s taking their lives, not their doctor or what prescription the doctor is giving them.
I know I’m not the only one in Arizona that feels this way. So what gives? Why are Arizona legislators taking our lives, or the lives of our loved ones, into their hands? Lawmakers shouldn’t be involved in these decisions.
Rich Macke is president and publisher of Today’s News-Herald and River City Newspapers.
