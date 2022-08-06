First, I would be remiss if I didn’t start this column out by congratulating all the winners of last Tuesday’s primary election. No matter the results, if your candidate won or not, I believe Lake Havasu City, Mohave County and Arizona are in good hands.
So a huge congratulations to all!
There were some very good, and close, races across the primary ballot. Showing us that we had a number of strong choices to choose from. Which is something that isn’t always the case.
These primary races showed the true meaning of democracy. Candidates filed for their intended elected position.
They promoted themselves for months prior to the election. Some going door to door across communities, while others spoke publicly to groups of potential supporters.
When the big day came many gave their last ditch effort by showing up to polling locations to, again, visit with potential supporters and remind them of their platform.
Then it was all in the hands of the voters.
Across Lake Havasu City, more than 9,400 registered voters headed to the polls out of the total 42,527 on the active voter registry, for a 22% turnout. However in 2018 primaries 12,907 registered voters, of the total 35,358 in active voter registration, cast their vote showing a 36% turnout. It is interesting to note that with an increase of 7,169 voters added to the registry over the past four years, there were 3,500 less votes cast for a 14% drop in turnout.
Democracy is described as a system of government by the whole population or all the eligible members of a state, through elected representatives. A government by the people, by rule of the majority.
There were no glaring discrepancies that candidates turned to after the results were tallied. No allegations of voter intimidation, or large vote tampering. It was a straight up and fair election of a great group of candidates.
At the end of the day, the voters decided.
We all have our own opinions on who would be best to represent us and different levels of government. But ultimately we all want the same thing, elected officials that will work hard for us across the board.
Don’t let there be bitterness if the candidate(s) you voted for didn’t win. They all worked very hard for each and every vote they received. And all deserve our respect.
The great thing about democracy is, there will always be another election.
There will always be more candidates. And there will always be new decisions to make.
Now it’s on to November, where the winners for State and Federal positions from the primary election will face competition again from the other side of the isle. We will support and we will vote again.
I am proud of Arizona, Mohave County, Lake Havasu and all the candidates that take the time to represent us.
