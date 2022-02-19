Rich Macke: Does Johns Hopkins report debunk lockdown importance?

The January report recently released titled “A Literature Review and Meta-Analysis on the Effects of Lockdowns on covid–19 Mortality” by Johns Hopkins institute has really become a hot topic. With more than 22 million jobs lost during 2021 and thousands of businesses closed causing enormous economic costs, Johns Hopkins reports that lockdowns in the United States only reduced the covid-19 mortality rate by 0.2%. And Shelter In Place Orders (SIPO) only reduced covid-19 mortality 2.9%.
Lockdowns are defined, by Johns Hopkins, as the imposition of at least one compulsory, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI). These are mandated government policies that limit internal movement such as closing of schools, churches, businesses and ban international travel. It’s important to note that at least one or all of these NPIs were mandated in every single country.
The Imperial College of London, often looked too for guidance during times like these, predicted that a suppression strategy based on lockdowns would reduce covid-19 mortality rate by up to 98%. Of course, this prediction caused many scholars across the world to question its accuracy.
Other reports reviewed by Johns Hopkins showed a significant positive relationship between lockdowns and mortality. For example, the Chisadza et al. report in 2021 found lockdowns actually increased mortality by 0.1 deaths/million per NPI mandated. Berry et al. in 2021 found that SIPOs increased mortality level by 1% after just 14 days.
As of today, there have been more than 924,000 covid-19 deaths reported across the nation and hundreds of thousands of businesses that were not able to withstand the financial impact and closed for good.
The Johns Hopkins concludes that as their findings don’t point out why lockdowns and shelter in place orders didn’t work, but they open up a conversation as to why their findings were different from the Imperial College of London report.
First, Johns Hopkins found that people will respond to dangers outside their door. When a pandemic rages, citizens already believe in social distancing regardless of government mandates. In short, we are smart enough to be responsible for ourselves.
Second, mandates only regulate a fraction of our potential contagious contacts and cannot regulate nor enforce handwashing, coughing etiquette and distancing in supermarkets, etc. For example, Norway, a country that had success at keeping covid-19 mortality rates low as compared to other countries, allowed people to go to work, use public transportation and meet privately at home.
Third, even “if” lockdowns were successful in reducing the spread of covid-19 behavioral response may counteract the effect completely as people respond to lower risks by change in behavior. Ultimately allowing the virus to return.
Fourth, and one that interests me the most, lockdowns have limited people’s access to safe outdoor places such as beaches, parks or outdoor facemask mandates or strict outdoor gathering restrictions, pushing people to meet at less safe indoor places.
After reading the Johns Hopkins report, it seems clear that our government followed guidance from other countries and how they were handling. They were making decisions based on incomplete information derived from other reports published much earlier. And yes, it’s easy to say that now after there has been tons of date created since mid-2020 to write this report. But the question still stands, how much better would our nation be today had we not mandated lockdowns and shelter in place orders?
As I have a word limit, I was only able to share the main points of the Johns Hopkins report. But for anyone interested in some night time reading that will surely put you to sleep, take a read. It’s some interesting information.
Information for much of this column came from Johns Hopkins Institute for Applied Economics, Global Health and the Study of Business Enterprise titled “A Literature Review and Meta-Analysis of the Effects of Lockdowns on covid-19 Mortality.
Rich Macke is publisher and president of Today’s News-Herald. Reach him at rmacke@havasunews.com.
"...we are smart enough to be responsible for ourselves." Agreed and when you get COVID due to anti-mask BS and anti-vaccine lies you should not clutter up hospitals. You need to be "responsible for yourself"and tough it out.
